BITSAT Result 2022 declared: See how to check here

BITSAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has declared the BITSAT 2022 result today July 10, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the BITSAT 2022 can now check their results on the official website - bitsadmission.com. The BITSAT 2022 entrance exam was conducted in two sessions between July 2 and July 9.

BITSAT Result 2022: How to download

Visit the BITS official website — bitsadmission.com

Click on the link that reads, "Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (July Session) Score Card"

On the new page, enter the application number and password

Submit it and the BITSAT 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the result pdf and take a print for future use.

BITSAT 2022 session 2 application form is available on the official website. Aspiring candidates can register for the exam till July 20. The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7.

Read: TS CPGET 2022: Application correction window to open tomorrow, details