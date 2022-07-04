BITSAT Session 2 registration 2022 starts today: Check how to apply here

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has begun the BITSAT 2022 session 2 registration process. The last date to apply for BITSAT session 2 is July 20. The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7.
Students who did not pay a registration fee for the BITSAT session 1 will have to pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate). The BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 application form is available on the official website-- bitsadmission.com.
Candidates who appeared for session 1 of BITSAT and choose to appear for a second time are eligible to register for the BITSAT session 2 exam.
BITSAT 2022 Session 2: How to apply
