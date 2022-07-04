BITSAT Session 2 registration 2022 starts today: Check how to apply here

BITSAT Session 2 Registration | Photo : PTI

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has begun the BITSAT 2022 session 2 registration process. The last date to apply for BITSAT session 2 is July 20. The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7.

Students who did not pay a registration fee for the BITSAT session 1 will have to pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate). The BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2022 application form is available on the official website-- bitsadmission.com.

Candidates who appeared for session 1 of BITSAT and choose to appear for a second time are eligible to register for the BITSAT session 2 exam.

BITSAT 2022 Session 2: How to apply

Visit the official website-- bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)"

Enter your BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, and password.

Read all the instructions carefully and proceed towards filling a form

Submit required details such as personal, academic, and communication information.

Upload required documents

Pay the BITSAT application fee.

