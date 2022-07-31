Search icon
BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card OUT: See how to check here

BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card has been released at bitsadmission.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 06:38 PM IST

BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card out | Photo: PTI

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has released the admit card for BITSAT 2022 session two exam that is scheduled for July 31. Candidates can download the BITSAT 2022 Session 2 admit card at bitsadmission.com. The BITSAT 2022 session 2 exam 2022 has been scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 7 in an online mode.

BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card: How to download

  • Go to official website at bitsadmission.com
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 (Session-2) Hall ticket".
  • Key in your application number and password
  • your admit card will be on the screen
  • Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

