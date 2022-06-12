BITSAT 2022: Registration ends today, check important details here

BITSAT 2022 registration ends today

The BITSAT 2022 registration process is going to end today, June 12. Candidates interested to appear for the entrance examination can apply through the official website of BITS Pilani at bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is conducted by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science.

As per the official notification released by the institution, the last date to submit application forms and fee payment was extended to June 12, 2022.

BITSAT 2022: How to apply

Visit the official BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com

Click on 'Apply here' under BITSAT 2022, on the homepage

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

BITSAT 2022: Fee structure

The candidate who chooses to appear twice for the BITSAT 2022 will have to pay a sum of ₹5400 (for a male candidate) and ₹4400 (for a female candidate).

A candidate who originally opts to appear once (Session 1), will pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900 (for a female candidate).

If such a candidate chooses then to apply to appear a second time (Session 2), then he/she will have to pay an additional sum of Rs. 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 1500.

