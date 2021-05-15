BITSAT 2021 exam postponed due to COVID-19, registration date extended upto THIS date

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani has postponed BITSAT 2021 exam due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. As per the official website, the Birla Institute of Science and Technology Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021 registration deadline has been extended till June 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BITSAT, bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from June 24 to June 29, 2021.

“BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed. BITSAT-2021 tests are likely to be conducted during July-August 2021. The exact schedule will be announced through the website sometime during June 2021,” reads a notification on the official website.

Candidates can apply online for BITSAT 2021 till June 30, 2021 (up to 5 pm).

BITSAT 2021 the online admission test for admissions to integrated degree Programs at BITS, Pilani, and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have passed Class 12 of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

How to apply: A candidate has to complete the application form online at bitsadmission.com and pay the prescribed fees. Also, take the printout of the filled-in form for your future reference.

Application Fee: The prescribed fee for BITSAT-2021 is Rs. 3400/- for male candidates and Rs. 2900/- for female candidates.

Official Notification: Click here