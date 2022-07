BITSAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS, Pilani will close the registration process for BITSAT 2022 Session 2. The BITSAT 2022 has been scheduled to be held from August 3 to August 7. Candidates who wish to appear for the BITSAT 2022 session 2 can fill out the forms right away and must do it at the earliest on the official website, bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT 2022 Session 2: How to apply

Visit the official website – bistadmission.com

Click on the application link that says click here to apply for BITSAT 2022 Session 2

Then register yourselves and log in with the credentials

Do read the instructions before applying to avoid any discrepancies

Then fill in all the details asked to

Upload the required documents

Submit and download the admit card for future reference.

