BIS SSA, PA Recruitment 2022 Admit Card OUT: Website, how to download, exam pattern, all detials here

BIS SSA, PA Recruitment 2022 exam will be conducted on the official website-- bis.gov.in.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the written exam schedule and admit card update for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant recruitment exam on its official website-- bis.gov.in.

The BIS SSA, PA Recruitment 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on September 21. As per the notice released by BIS, the written exam for BIS SSA, PA Recruitment 2022 will be conducted on September 21 at multiple exam centres across the country.

BIS SSA, PA Recruitment 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Go to the official website of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-bis.gov.in

Go to the Recruitment/Technical Assistant Section available on the home page

Click on the link "Exam Notice for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant vide Advertisement NO.2/2022/ESTT" available on its official website

You will have to provide your login credentials in the space provided in the window

Download and save the Admit Card for your future reference.

BIS SSA, PA Recruitment 2022: Exam pattern

Written exams for the Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant posts will be held in an Objective-type Multiple Choice pattern. There will be a total of 150 objective questions consisting of four subjects. There will be a total of 150 maximum marks for the written test and 120 minutes will be allotted for the exam.

Read: Bihar DELED exam 2022 admit card released: How to download, important instructions here