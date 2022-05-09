Search icon
BIS Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 336 posts at bis.gov.in, salary up to Rs 81000, know steps to apply

BIS Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bis.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

File photo

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is concluding the application process today for 336 Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer, PA, ASO, Technical Assistants and various vacancies in Groups A, B & C. The last date to apply is May 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bis.gov.in.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Details

GROUP C

Post: Stenographer        

No. of Vacancy: 22          

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4

Post: Senior Secretariat Assistant            

No. of Vacancy: 100       

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4

Post: Junior Secretariat Assistant             

No. of Vacancy: 61          

Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level-2

Post: Horticulture Supervisor     

No. of Vacancy: 01          

Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level-2

Post: Technical Assistant (Laboratory)   

No. of Vacancy: 47          

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6

Post: Senior Technician

No. of Vacancy: 25          

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4

GROUP – B

Post: Personal Assistant               

No. of Vacancy: 28          

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6

Post: Assistant Section Officer (ASO)     

No. of Vacancy: 47          

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6

Post: Assistant (Computer Aided Design)             

No. of Vacancy: 02          

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6

GROUP – A

Post: Assistant Director (Hindi) 

No. of Vacancy: 01          

Pay Scale: 56100 – 177500/- Level -10

Post: Assistant Director (Administration and Finance)    

No. of Vacancy: 01          

Pay Scale: 56100 – 177500/- Level -10

Post: Assistant Director (Marketing and Consumer Affairs)          

No. of Vacancy: 01          

Pay Scale: 56100 – 177500/- Level -10

BIS Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net-Banking

For GEN/OBC/EWS (GROUP – A): 800/-

For GEN/OBC/EWS (GROUP – B & C): 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Female/Ex-S: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website bis.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: April 19, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 09, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 09, 2022

Date of Online Exam: Notify later

BIS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test and Skill Test.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification: bis.gov.in

