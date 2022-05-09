BIS Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 336 posts at bis.gov.in, salary up to Rs 81000, know steps to apply

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is concluding the application process today for 336 Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer, PA, ASO, Technical Assistants and various vacancies in Groups A, B & C. The last date to apply is May 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bis.gov.in.
BIS Recruitment 2022 Details
GROUP C
Post: Stenographer
No. of Vacancy: 22
Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4
Post: Senior Secretariat Assistant
No. of Vacancy: 100
Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4
Post: Junior Secretariat Assistant
No. of Vacancy: 61
Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level-2
Post: Horticulture Supervisor
No. of Vacancy: 01
Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level-2
Post: Technical Assistant (Laboratory)
No. of Vacancy: 47
Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6
Post: Senior Technician
No. of Vacancy: 25
Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4
GROUP – B
Post: Personal Assistant
No. of Vacancy: 28
Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6
Post: Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
No. of Vacancy: 47
Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6
Post: Assistant (Computer Aided Design)
No. of Vacancy: 02
Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6
GROUP – A
Post: Assistant Director (Hindi)
No. of Vacancy: 01
Pay Scale: 56100 – 177500/- Level -10
Post: Assistant Director (Administration and Finance)
No. of Vacancy: 01
Pay Scale: 56100 – 177500/- Level -10
Post: Assistant Director (Marketing and Consumer Affairs)
No. of Vacancy: 01
Pay Scale: 56100 – 177500/- Level -10
BIS Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net-Banking
For GEN/OBC/EWS (GROUP – A): 800/-
For GEN/OBC/EWS (GROUP – B & C): 500/-
For SC/ST/PWD/Female/Ex-S: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website bis.gov.in.
Starting date for online application submission: April 19, 2022
Last date for online application submission: May 09, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 09, 2022
Date of Online Exam: Notify later
BIS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test and Skill Test.
BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification: bis.gov.in