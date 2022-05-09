BIS Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 336 posts at bis.gov.in, salary up to Rs 81000, know steps to apply

File photo

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is concluding the application process today for 336 Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer, PA, ASO, Technical Assistants and various vacancies in Groups A, B & C. The last date to apply is May 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bis.gov.in.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Details

GROUP C

Post: Stenographer

No. of Vacancy: 22

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4

Post: Senior Secretariat Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 100

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4

Post: Junior Secretariat Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 61

Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level-2

Post: Horticulture Supervisor

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level-2

Post: Technical Assistant (Laboratory)

No. of Vacancy: 47

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6

Post: Senior Technician

No. of Vacancy: 25

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4

GROUP – B

Post: Personal Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 28

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6

Post: Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

No. of Vacancy: 47

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6

Post: Assistant (Computer Aided Design)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level -6

GROUP – A

Post: Assistant Director (Hindi)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 56100 – 177500/- Level -10

Post: Assistant Director (Administration and Finance)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 56100 – 177500/- Level -10

Post: Assistant Director (Marketing and Consumer Affairs)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 56100 – 177500/- Level -10

BIS Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net-Banking

For GEN/OBC/EWS (GROUP – A): 800/-

For GEN/OBC/EWS (GROUP – B & C): 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Female/Ex-S: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website bis.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: April 19, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 09, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 09, 2022

Date of Online Exam: Notify later

BIS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Test and Skill Test.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification: bis.gov.in