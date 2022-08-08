Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Scientist posts at bis.gov.in, check salary, eligibility

BIS Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is August 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bis.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Scientist posts at bis.gov.in, check salary, eligibility
File photo
Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications for 16 Scientist posts. The last date to apply is August 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bis.gov.in.
 
BIS Scientists Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Scientists – B
No Of Vacancy: 16
Pay Scale: 90,000/- (Per Month)
 
BIS Recruitment 2022 Discipline Wise Details
 
Agriculture Engineering: 02
Bio-Medical Engineering: 02
Chemistry: 04
Computer Engineering: 02
Electrical Engineering: 04
Environment Engineering: 02
 
BIS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology (B.E/B.Tech) or equivalent with not less than sixty percent marks in aggregate and have a valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score for 2020/2021/2022. The GATE score must be valid as on closing date of application.
Age Limit: 21 to 30 years
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BIS website bis.gov.in 
 
BIS Scientist Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 06, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 26, 2022
 
BIS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Academic Qualification and GATE Score.
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PV Sindhu wins first ever singles gold medal in Commonwealth Games, India's 19th gold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.