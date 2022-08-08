BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Scientist posts at bis.gov.in, check salary, eligibility

File photo

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications for 16 Scientist posts. The last date to apply is August 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bis.gov.in.

BIS Scientists Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Scientists – B

No Of Vacancy: 16

Pay Scale: 90,000/- (Per Month)

BIS Recruitment 2022 Discipline Wise Details

Agriculture Engineering: 02

Bio-Medical Engineering: 02

Chemistry: 04

Computer Engineering: 02

Electrical Engineering: 04

Environment Engineering: 02

BIS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology (B.E/B.Tech) or equivalent with not less than sixty percent marks in aggregate and have a valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score for 2020/2021/2022. The GATE score must be valid as on closing date of application.

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the BIS website bis.gov.in

BIS Scientist Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 06, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 26, 2022

BIS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Academic Qualification and GATE Score.