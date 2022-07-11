BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 46 Young Professionals at bis.gov.in, know eligibility, salary

File photo

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications for the posts of 46 Young Professionals posts. The lst date to apply is July 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bis.gov.in.

BIS Young Professionals Professionals Recruitment 2022 Details

Post:Young Professionals (Standardization Department)

Total posts: 04

Pay Scale: 70,000/- (Per Month)

Post:Young Professionals (Research Analysis)

Total posts: 20

Post:Young Professionals (Management System Certification Department- MSCD)

Total posts: 24

BIS Young Professionals Professionals Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

YP (Standardization Department): Candidate must have done B.Tech/B.E. or Master’s Degree in Metallurgical Engineering and Minimum of two (2) years of work experience. 35 years

YP (Research Analysis): Candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline.

YP (MSCD): Candidate must have done Graduation in any discipline/Diploma in Engineering and Minimum of three (3) years of work experience.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website bis.gov.in.

Last date for online application sbmission: July 5, 2022

Selection Process: Selection is based on shortlisted for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment & interview.

BIS Young Professionals Professionals Recruitment 2022 Notification: bis.gov.in