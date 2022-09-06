Search icon
Bihar DELED exam 2022 admit card released: How to download, important instructions here

Bihar DElEd exam 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Bihar DELED 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Bihar DElEd exam 2022 will be conducted from September 14 to September 20 by the Bihar School of Examination Board, BSEB. The admit card for the Bohar DElED exam has been released at the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • Click on Bihar DELEd Admit Card 2022
  • Enter the details
  • Click on download
  • Keep a copy of the same
  • The exam is scheduled from September 14. 

Bihar DELED 2022: Important details 

The exam for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education will be held in CBT mode. The Bihar DElEd Exam 2022 will be conducted in three shifts. It will begin at 8 am and conclude at 6.30 pm. 

Candidates must report at least one hour prior to the venue before the exam starts to avoid any delays. Candidates note that on the day of the exam, it is compulsory for all to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID.

