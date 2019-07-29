Bihar UGEAC 2019: Board to declare merit list today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (Bihar UGEAC) will be releasing its merit list by today on official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The merit list will have the name of the candidates who can take admission in B.Tech./BE courses offered at 38 State Engineering Universities and Exalt College of Engineering and Technology (Private), Vaishali, Bihar.

No official counseling date has been declared by the Board. The merit list was expected by July 23 but the board has not declared it yet.

The candidates who qualified for JEE Mains are allowed to sit for the admission counseling process for the first year BE/BTECH courses. UGEAC registration had begun on July 15 for JEE Main qualified candidates.

Keep these things handy while apply for counseling process...