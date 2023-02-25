Search icon
Bihar STET Admit card 2023 to be released today for Commerce exam, know how to apply

Once released, candidates can download Bihar STET admit cards from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and/or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) to release the admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test or STET 2023 Commerce exam today, February 25. Once released, Bihar STET admit card will be available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and/or secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can download Bihar STET admit cards up to March 5.

The Bihar STET exam will be conducted on March 6 in three shifts. The first shift will be from 8 am to 10:30 am, the second shift from 12 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift will be from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.  

Bihar STET admit card 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, or secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on the admit card link displayed on the home page.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Download the admit card and take printout for future reference.

Candidates can contact at Email ID bseb.helpdesk@cbtexams.in and phone number: 6268030939.

