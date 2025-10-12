Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The Bihar STET 2025 admit cards are now available for download from October 11, 2025. The exam will take place on October 14, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website. Know further details inside.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the release of the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website. The STET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from October 14, 2025, at various centres across the state.

How to download the STET 2025 Admit Card

To access the admit card, candidates need to follow a simple procedure on the official BSEB website:

  1. ​Visit the official website at www.secondary.biharboardonline.com
  2. On the homepage, scroll down to the 'Important Links' section.
  3. Click on the link that says 'Click here to download admit card for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET-2025)'.
  4. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the provided fields.
  5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download the admit card and take multiple printouts for future reference.

Key Information on the Admit Card

Candidates are advised to thoroughly check the details on their admit card once it is downloaded. The document will contain essential information, including:

  1. Candidate's Name
  2. Roll Number
  3. Registration Number
  4. Photograph
  5. Date and Time of the Exam
  6. Venue of the Exam
  7. Category (General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.)
  8. Date of Birth

Candidates must ensure all these details are correct. In case of any discrepancies or errors, they should immediately contact the Bihar School Examination Board for rectification.

About the STET 2025 Exam

The Bihar STET 2025 is an important examination for those aiming to become secondary and higher secondary school teachers in Bihar. The exam will be conducted online, and it will be divided into two parts:​

  1. Paper 1: For candidates seeking teaching positions in Classes 9 and 10.
  2. Paper 2: For candidates aiming to teach Classes 11 and 12.

Both papers will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark. Candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes) to complete their respective exams.

The exam aims to assess the eligibility of candidates to teach in government schools across Bihar. Successful candidates will be eligible for teaching positions in both secondary and higher secondary schools, subject to the availability of vacancies.

Important reminder for candidates

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. This is mandatory to gain entry into the examination hall. The admit card is an essential document that also contains important instructions regarding the exam, so candidates are encouraged to read it carefully.

With the exam just around the corner, candidates are advised to keep their admit cards safe and double-check all the details to ensure a smooth examination experience.

