Bihar SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2187 posts through BSSC Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam

Bihar SSC recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar SSC has extended the last date to apply for Secretariat Assistant, Project Assistant, Maleria Inspector, DEO and Auditor through 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (2187 posts). The last date to apply is June 01, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar SSC recruitment 2022 Details

Post: 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022

No. of Vacancy: 2187

Pay Scale: Level-05, 06, 07

Bihar SSC recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

Unreserved: 855

BC: 283

EBC: 439

SC: 335

ST: 05

BC (Women): 69

EWS: 201

Total: 2187

Bihar SSC recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Secretariat Assistant & Project Assistant: Graduate from Any Recognized University in India.

Maleria Inspector: Graduate with Science from recognized University.

DEO: Graduate with PGDCA/BCA/B.Sc. (IT).

Auditor: Graduate with Mathematics Subjects OR Graduate in Commerce.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking

For GEN/BC/ EBC/EWS: 540/-

For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 135/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the BSSC website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar SSC Graduate Level Notification 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: April 14, 2022

Last date for online application registration: May 30, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 30, 2022

Last Date for Final Submission of Online Application: June 01, 2022

Date of Written Exam: Notify Soon

Bihar SSC recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam & Main Written Exam.