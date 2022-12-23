Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Bihar SSC 3rd Graduate Recruitment 2022: Question paper takes round on social media, exam may stand cancelled

Bihar SSC 3rd Graduate Recruitment Exam 2022 exam paper was leaked as soon as the first session began.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Bihar SSC 3rd Graduate Recruitment 2022: Question paper takes round on social media, exam may stand cancelled
Bihar SSC 3rd Graduate Recruitment Exam 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) 3rd graduate exam paper was leaked and it started taking rounds on social media as soon as the exam began. The Bihar SSC exam is being conducted after four years and over nine lakh candidates are appearing for the exam. 

Commission chairman Ravindra Kumar is conducting a meeting with officers to decide whether this exam should be cancelled in light of the paper leak, suggests media reports. 

The paper went out as soon as the first shift of BSSC 3rd graduate exam started on Friday. The first shift was from 10.15 am to 12.15 am. This paper was received from Bhaskar at 11.15 am. Dainik Bhaskar showed these question papers to the candidates after the examination was over in the first shift. They have confirmed that we got the same paper in the exam.

Read: Meet Razin Mansuri, son of AC mechanic who cleared CAT exam twice, wants to give back to society

The Bihar SSC exam 2022 was conducted in 528 centers across 38 districts of Bihar. The Bihar SSC recruitment exam 2022 is to be held on 23 and 24 December. As many as 2187 posts are aimed to be filled through this recruited through this exam.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that prove she is 'too hot to handle'
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Realme, Infinix, Oppo smartphones available under Rs 20,000
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CLAT 2023 result for UG, PG law programmes announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.