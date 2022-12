Bihar Schools' Holiday List 2023 released, check complete list

File Photo

Bihar schools are preparing for examinations and with 2023 just a few days away, schools have released the list of when and how many holidays will school be given next year. Earlier this month, the Bihar Board Class 10th and 12th exam dates were also released.

In 2023, Bihar schools will remain closed for 121 days out of 365 days. This also includes 53 Sundays. Schools will be given summer and winter holidays separately.

Check the full list of festivals and holidays in the year 2023

January 26 - Republic Day - Thursday

February 5 – Mohd. Hazrat Ali's Birthday - Sunday

February 18 - Mahashivaratri - Saturday

March 7 - Holika Dahan - Tuesday

March 8 - Holi - Wednesday

March 30 - Ram Navami - Thursday

April 04 - Mahavir Jayanti - Tuesday

April 07 - Good Friday - Friday

April 14 – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Birthday – Friday

April 22 - Eid ul Fitr - Saturday

May 05 - Buddha Purnima - Friday

June 29 - Bakrid - Thursday

July 29 - Muharram - Saturday

August 15 - Independence Day - Tuesday

August 31 - Rakshabandhan - Thursday

September 07 - Janmashtami - Thursday

September 28 – Barawafat – Thursday

October 02 - Gandhi Jayanti - Monday

October 23 - Mahanavami - Monday

October 24 - Vijayadashami - Tuesday

November 12 - Diwali - Sunday

November 13 - Govardhan Puja - Monday

November 15 - Bhai Duj / Chitragupt Jayanti - Wednesday