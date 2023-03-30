Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Bihar school timings rescheduled due to Ramadan, check details inside

Bihar District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar has said that all schools will be rescheduled due to Ramadan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Bihar school timings rescheduled due to Ramadan, check details inside
Bihar school timing rescheduled | Photo: PTI

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadam is being followed, the district education officials in Bihar’s Bhagalpur have decided to change the school timings. The District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar has issued a letter and said that all schools in Bihar will be operational from 6:30 am to 11:30 am. 

The midday meals will be given to the students at 11:30 am. This new schedule will be applied in all schools from April 3 and it will remain in effect till summer vacations. 

Muslim teachers have also been permitted to go home one hour before the scheduled time of closure of the school, save on Thursdays and Saturdays, during Ramzan. 

Read: BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result expected on March 31, know how to check scores at results.biharboardonine.com

 

Earlier, the Kishanganj district has also given relaxation to Muslim teachers and students to go home one hour before the scheduled time of closure of the school. The government of Bihar has already allowed Muslim employees and officials to arrive one hour late to offices and go one hour early in the evening.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurgaon: Financial firm employee shot at over chair in office
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.