Bihar school timings rescheduled due to Ramadan, check details inside

Bihar school timing rescheduled | Photo: PTI

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadam is being followed, the district education officials in Bihar’s Bhagalpur have decided to change the school timings. The District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar has issued a letter and said that all schools in Bihar will be operational from 6:30 am to 11:30 am.

The midday meals will be given to the students at 11:30 am. This new schedule will be applied in all schools from April 3 and it will remain in effect till summer vacations.

Muslim teachers have also been permitted to go home one hour before the scheduled time of closure of the school, save on Thursdays and Saturdays, during Ramzan.

Earlier, the Kishanganj district has also given relaxation to Muslim teachers and students to go home one hour before the scheduled time of closure of the school. The government of Bihar has already allowed Muslim employees and officials to arrive one hour late to offices and go one hour early in the evening.

(With inputs from ANI)