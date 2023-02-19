Bihar prelims Exam: BPSC releases 68th Prelims 2023 for General Studies at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

File photo

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the 68th combined prelims exam for General Studies. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections offline by February 28 by 5 pm. Candidates can send the objections through speed post to the controller of Examination, BPSC,15, Nahru Path (Bailey road), Patna 800 001.

BPSC preliminary exam of General studies subject was held on February 12 at 38 exam centres.

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 Answer Key: Steps to check

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the “Invitation of Objection to Answers of 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 12/02/2023. Provisional Answer Keys: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D” link

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future references

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 Answer Key: direct link

