Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the official notification for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in the police department. This recruitment drive invites eligible candidates to apply online for a total of 1799 vacancies. Both male and female graduate across Bihar can begin their application process through the commission’s official website from September 26.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Important details

Interested candidates can apply for the post online via the BPSSC’s official portal, www.bpssc.bih.nic.in. The process opens on September 26 and closes on October 26. Applicants need to prepare all necessary documents before starting the application. A non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 applies for all categories, including General, OBC, EWS, and SC/ST candidates of Bihar State.

How to apply online for Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Register by providing basic personal details and creating a login ID.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with the required information.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents such as identity proof, educational certificates, and photographs.

Step 5: Pay the application fee of Rs 100 and submit the application before the deadline.

Step 6: Applicants should download and keep a copy of the submitted form and payment receipt for future reference.

The notification includes detailed information about eligibility criteria, physical standards, selection procedures, and category-wise distribution of vacancies. The role of Sub Inspector in the Bihar Police has a pay scale aligned with Level-6 of the Bihar Pay Matrix. For further details, candidates can check the official notification on the BPSSSC website, or check the direct link HERE.

