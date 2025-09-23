Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details
EDUCATION
Eligible candidates can begin their application process through the BPSSC official website from September 26.
Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the official notification for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in the police department. This recruitment drive invites eligible candidates to apply online for a total of 1799 vacancies. Both male and female graduate across Bihar can begin their application process through the commission’s official website from September 26.
Step 1: Go to the official website at www.bpssc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Register by providing basic personal details and creating a login ID.
Step 3: Fill out the application form with the required information.
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents such as identity proof, educational certificates, and photographs.
Step 5: Pay the application fee of Rs 100 and submit the application before the deadline.
Step 6: Applicants should download and keep a copy of the submitted form and payment receipt for future reference.
The notification includes detailed information about eligibility criteria, physical standards, selection procedures, and category-wise distribution of vacancies. The role of Sub Inspector in the Bihar Police has a pay scale aligned with Level-6 of the Bihar Pay Matrix. For further details, candidates can check the official notification on the BPSSSC website, or check the direct link HERE.
