Bihar Police Recruitment: Cabinet announces vacancies for 75543 policemen posts

File photo

Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: Bihar Cabinet has announced new vacancies under Bihar Police Recruitment. Bihar cabinet decided to create over 75,000 new vacancies that have been approved for policemen under different categories. The vacancies were announced by the state on December 20, 2022.

The decision is to fill more positions in order to fulfill its promise to the state to create 10 lakh jobs. Bihar Police has made a total of 75,543 openings public.

Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth said while briefing media persons about the cabinet decisions, the Bihar cabinet has approved the creation of 7808 posts for the police and non-police cadre for Phase One of the Emergency Response Support System, ERSS - Dial 112.

The state government has made the decision to appoint police directly to 48447 positions in order to strengthen the police force and meet the demands of the expanding population. “The cabinet has also sanctioned 19288 posts under ERSS phase 2 recruitment,” said the additional chief secretary.

On February 27, 2022, at the Police Week closing ceremony, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that the state government aimed to raise the ratio of police officers to one lakh people in the state from 165 to 170.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the Bihar Police recruitment process. The selection of candidates would be based on a written exam, a physical efficiency test, and a medical examination. After the medical examination, the candidates' performance will be evaluated in all three tests, and their documentation will be checked, followed by the final selection.