Bihar Police Recruitment 2021: Job openings for 12th pass candidates, salary up to Rs 69,100

People looking for a job in Bihar police have a good opportunity as the Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar (CSBC) had notified 2,380 vacancies for recruitment in the force.

The deadline to apply for the posts is March 25 so the candidates only have two days to apply.

Out of the 2,380 vacant posts, 1487 posts are for male and the rest are for female candidates.

Candidates who are interested can apply on the official website on csbc.bih.nic.in. Here's the direct link to apply.

The salary for the positions will range from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

For being eligible to apply, the candidates must have passed intermediate or its equivalent examination from a recognised institute. The selection process will be in two stages. The candidates will first have to appear for the written examination. Those who pass the exam will have to take the Physical Eligibility Test.