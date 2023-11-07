Bihar caste survey reveals only 5.76 % of SCs finished school; details inside

The Bihar caste survey data was released by the state government on Tuesday. Know details on the condition of education for the state.

The Bihar government's caste-based survey was released on Tuesday and it was found that only 5.76 percent of Scheduled Castes had finished Class 11 and 12 and the number marginally rose by 9 per cent for all other categories. This number of lower than the six per cent listed in the 2017/1018 National Statistical Office report.

The report came amid allegations by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Bihar government inflated the Yadav and Muslim population. These claims were denied by both the Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

The overall literacy rate stands at 79.7 per cent, as per chaudhary. "In our survey, literacy rate is 79.70 per cent. Literacy rate is higher in women (compared to) men...for every 1,000 males, there are 953 (literate) females," he said. For context, he said this number was 918 in 2011.

Only 22.67 per cent of respondents studied till Class 5. The numbers have increased to 24.31 per cent for people from Scheduled Castes and 24.65 per cent for Extremely Backward Classes.

Among the General category, the numbers are just 17.45 per cent.

