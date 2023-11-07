Bihar caste survey reveals only 5.76 % of SCs finished school; details inside

Headlines

Sara Ali Khan spills beans about Orry's mysterious work profile, Ananya Panday consults him for...

Katrina Kaif falls victim to deepfake after Rashmika Mandanna, morphed pic of towel fight scene from Tiger 3 goes viral

ENG vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Pune

Literacy rate stands at 79.70, women ahead of men, reveals Bihar caste survey

ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for England vs Netherlands Match 40

Sara Ali Khan spills beans about Orry's mysterious work profile, Ananya Panday consults him for...

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Katrina Kaif falls victim to deepfake after Rashmika Mandanna, morphed pic of towel fight scene from Tiger 3 goes viral

Top self help books that can change your life

9 Indian states with highest climate risk

7 blockbuster films Katrina Kaif rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Sara Ali Khan spills beans about Orry's mysterious work profile, Ananya Panday consults him for...

Katrina Kaif falls victim to deepfake after Rashmika Mandanna, morphed pic of towel fight scene from Tiger 3 goes viral

Bhasker Viswanathan's short Behrupiya selected for Indian Panorama at International Film Festival of India 2023

Education

Bihar caste survey reveals only 5.76 % of SCs finished school; details inside

The Bihar caste survey data was released by the state government on Tuesday. Know details on the condition of education for the state.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

The Bihar government's caste-based survey was released on Tuesday and it was found that only 5.76 percent of Scheduled Castes had finished Class 11 and 12 and the number marginally rose by 9 per cent for all other categories. This number of lower than the six per cent listed in the 2017/1018 National Statistical Office report. 

The report came amid allegations by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Bihar government inflated the Yadav and Muslim population. These claims were denied by both the Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. 

The overall literacy rate stands at 79.7 per cent, as per chaudhary. "In our survey, literacy rate is 79.70 per cent. Literacy rate is higher in women (compared to) men...for every 1,000 males, there are 953 (literate) females," he said. For context, he said this number was 918 in 2011.

Only 22.67 per cent of respondents studied till Class 5. The numbers have increased to 24.31 per cent for people from Scheduled Castes and 24.65 per cent for Extremely Backward Classes. 

Among the General category, the numbers are just 17.45 per cent. 

Bihar caste survey reveals only 5.76 % of SCs finished school; details inside

