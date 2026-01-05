Bihar BSEB STET 2025 exam results OUT on bsebstet.com, check step-by-step guide to download here

BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results on its official website at bsebstet.com. Candidates are advised to check and download their result scorecard on the official website.

BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 results on its official website at bsebstet.com. Candidates are advised to check and download their result scorecard on the official website by logging on the website.

While officially declaring the results, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced that in the examination held between October 14 and November 16, 2025, 4,42,214 candidates appeared for the test out of which only 2,56,301 cleared it and are now eligible for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test across Paper 1 and Paper 2. Among those who passed the exam include 1,04,167 women and 1,52,134 men. The overall pass percentage stands at 57.96%.

Step-by-step guide to download BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Results scorecard

Follow these steps to download the BSEB Bihar STET result 2026:

-Visit the official website of Bihar STET, bsebstet.org.

-On the homepage, click on the link titled “Result of Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025”.

-Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth along with the given captcha.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and save the PDF and take at least two printouts for future document verification processes.