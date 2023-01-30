Search icon
Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2023: Precautionary measures and important guidelines on class 10 board exam

Know all important guidelines regarding the Bihar board class 10 exam 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:29 PM IST

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2023 will be conducted across 1,464 exam centres between February 1 to February 11 in two shifts. Over 13 lakh candidates are registered to appear for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023. Of the 13,18,227 candidates, 6,36,432 are female candidates and 6,81,795 are male. 

Those who have registered to appear for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 can download their admit card from the official website-- biharboardonline.com. 

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2023: Precautionary measures 

It is for the first time that the board has created a unique ID for each candidate for their verification. In addition, the board has established control rooms for the smooth conduct of the board exam 2023. 

If any discrepancies are recorded during the exam in presence of the invigilator, then the numbers 0612-2232257 or 0612-2232227 can be reached for a solution.

Section 144 will be implemented within a 200-meter radius of each exam centre. Any unauthorised individual will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. 

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2023: Important guidelines 

The question papers have been set in 10 sets-- A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, and J.  All candidates will have to reach the exam centre a minimum of 10 minutes prior to the exam time. If anyone comes late, they will not be allowed to appear for that shift. 

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2023: How to download admit card 

  • Visit the official website i.e. biharboardonline.com
  • On the homepage, click on login for senior secondary schools
  • Register by filling required details
  • Now, log in with registered ID and password
  • Enter details and upload necessary documents
  • Pay required fee and submit the form
  • Download it and take a printout.
