Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024: BSEB Inter result expected soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IPS officer, who has acted in Bollywood films, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she is...

IPL 2024: Fan gifts CSK captain MS Dhoni hand-painted artworks, photo goes viral

Vikas Bahl on handling back-to-back releases of Sunflower, Shaitaan: 'You are like a zombie' | Exclusive

Meet 'Inverter Man of India', sold pens to pay for education, now owns Rs 23000000000 company, he is…

CMF Neckband Pro goes on sale in India: Price, features and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IPS officer, who has acted in Bollywood films, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she is...

IPL 2024: Fan gifts CSK captain MS Dhoni hand-painted artworks, photo goes viral

Vikas Bahl on handling back-to-back releases of Sunflower, Shaitaan: 'You are like a zombie' | Exclusive

9 must-watch romantic Korean dramas

Unique species die after giving birth

Before Oppenheimer, 10 films with most number of Oscars to watch on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

Meet star, who worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer, gave five Rs 100 crore films, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

Vikas Bahl on handling back-to-back releases of Sunflower, Shaitaan: 'You are like a zombie' | Exclusive

Main Atal Hoon OTT release: When, where to watch Pankaj Tripathi's biopic of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

HomeEducation

Education

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024: BSEB Inter result expected soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: The Bihar Board result will be announced for all streams -- Science, Commerce and Arts.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final examination on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The exam was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024. Along with the Bihar Board result, the board will announce the name of the toppers as well. The Bihar Board result will be announced for all streams -- Science, Commerce and Arts.

Board Exam Date: Bihar Board Intermediate Annual exams 2024

  • Bihar Board Class 12th Result Tentative Date: March 24, 2024(tentative)
  • Bihar Board Class 12th Result Official Website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • Credentials Required to Download: Roll number and roll code
  • Bihar Board Class 12th Result Date: to be out soon

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: Check BSEB Intermediate Score 
Visit the Bihar Board’s official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Click on the ‘Bihar board 12th result 2024' link
Enter your roll number as well as your roll number in the appropriate fields 
To submit details click on the 'view' button.
The Bihar board 12th result 2024 will appear on the screen.
Download, and take a printout of the BSEB 12th result 2024 for future use.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian genius who became ‘world's most talented student’ at 9, she is from…

Meet one of highest-paid actors, who competed with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi; one mistake ended his career

Watch: Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform, viral video impresses internet

Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement