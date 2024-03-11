Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024: BSEB Inter result expected soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: The Bihar Board result will be announced for all streams -- Science, Commerce and Arts.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final examination on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The exam was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024. Along with the Bihar Board result, the board will announce the name of the toppers as well. The Bihar Board result will be announced for all streams -- Science, Commerce and Arts.

Board Exam Date: Bihar Board Intermediate Annual exams 2024

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Tentative Date: March 24, 2024(tentative)

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Official Website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Credentials Required to Download: Roll number and roll code

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Date: to be out soon

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: Check BSEB Intermediate Score

Visit the Bihar Board’s official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the ‘Bihar board 12th result 2024' link

Enter your roll number as well as your roll number in the appropriate fields

To submit details click on the 'view' button.

The Bihar board 12th result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download, and take a printout of the BSEB 12th result 2024 for future use.