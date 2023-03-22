Bihar Board Inter Supplementary Exam 2023: Class 12 Supplementary form, revaluation starting tomorrow, steps to apply

File Photo

The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 was released yesterday March 21. The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Inter Result 202 was announced during a press conference along with the BSEB Inter Toppers. Students who haven't can check their results and download the BSEB Class 12 scorecard via the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Supplementary Exam Form 2023: Check important details

BSEB, now, is all set to release the Bihar Board Supplementary Exam and Revaluation forms on March 23, tomorrow. Candidates who are qualified but are not satisfied with the result are eligible to apply.

The Bihar Board Supplementary Exam form will be with the school authority and students will be able to access the form via school authorities.

Bihar Board Inter Supplementary Exam 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'BSEB Class 12 Supplementary Form' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and access the BSEB school login

Step 4: Check the supplementary form and download

Step 5: Take a printout for future use.

As for the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023, the overall pass percentage in the BSEB 12th result of all the streams is 83.70 percent. This year, female students have topped the Class 12 exam.

For the unversed, the Class 12 exams 2023 were conducted by the Bihar Board from February 1 to February 11. Close to 13.8 lakh students appeared in the BSEB Class 12 Inter Exam 2023.