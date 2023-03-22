Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Bihar Board Inter Supplementary Exam 2023: Class 12 Supplementary form, revaluation starting tomorrow, steps to apply

BSEB, now, is all set to release the Bihar Board Supplementary Exam and Revaluation forms on March 23, tomorrow. Candidates who are qualified but are not satisfied with the result are eligible to apply.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 07:52 AM IST

Bihar Board Inter Supplementary Exam 2023: Class 12 Supplementary form, revaluation starting tomorrow, steps to apply
File Photo

The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 was released yesterday March 21. The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Inter Result 202 was announced during a press conference along with the BSEB Inter Toppers. Students who haven't can check their results and download the BSEB Class 12 scorecard via the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Bihar Board Supplementary Exam Form 2023: Check important details

BSEB, now, is all set to release the Bihar Board Supplementary Exam and Revaluation forms on March 23, tomorrow. Candidates who are qualified but are not satisfied with the result are eligible to apply. 

The Bihar Board Supplementary Exam form will be with the school authority and students will be able to access the form via school authorities. 

READ | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 expected to begin on October 5, final scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad

Bihar Board Inter Supplementary Exam 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the 'BSEB Class 12 Supplementary Form' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and access the BSEB school login

Step 4: Check the supplementary form and download

Step 5: Take a printout for future use. 

As for the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023, the overall pass percentage in the BSEB 12th result of all the streams is 83.70 percent. This year, female students have topped the Class 12 exam. 

For the unversed, the Class 12 exams 2023 were conducted by the Bihar Board from February 1 to February 11. Close to 13.8 lakh students appeared in the BSEB Class 12 Inter Exam 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.