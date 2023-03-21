Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Alternate websites to check BSEB Class 12 Result 2023

Headlines

Ghost trailer: Shiva Rajkumar takes prison hostage in action-packed thriller; film to clash with Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari

Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for allegedly causing woman's death with his SUV in road accident

Turkey blast: 2 terrorists attack in front of ministry building in Ankara, 1 blew himself, other ‘neutralised’

‘Could be my last World Cup for India…’: Ace spinner hints at retirement in limited-over formats

R Ashwin reaches out to former Indian cricket star who criticized his bowling technique on Twitter

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ghost trailer: Shiva Rajkumar takes prison hostage in action-packed thriller; film to clash with Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for allegedly causing woman's death with his SUV in road accident

8 Key distinctions between Royal Bengal Tiger and Asiatic Lion

Most centuries in the World Cup (By Teams)

Highest batting average in ODI World Cup (minimum 500 runs)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

Watch: PM Narendra Modi interacts with wrestler and social media influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

Ghost trailer: Shiva Rajkumar takes prison hostage in action-packed thriller; film to clash with Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari

Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for allegedly causing woman's death with his SUV in road accident

The Vaccine War makers launch 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer, here's how you can avail the same for Vivek Agnihotri film

HomeEducation

Education

Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Alternate websites to check BSEB Class 12 Result 2023

Due to heavy usage, the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB website has crashed. So, we will tell you alternate ways in which you can check the Bihar Board Inter result 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 has been released today - March 21, 2023. The Bihar board inter result scorecard link 2023 will be issued on the official website-- biharboardonline.gov.in. Around 13.8 lakh Bihar Board students will be checking their results online. 

Now, as per reports, due to heavy usage, the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB website has crashed. So, we will tell you alternate ways in which you can check the Bihar Board Inter result 2023. 

BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 LIVE Bihar Board Result 2023: Alternative Result link 

Students can send a message to Bihar Board or check their Mark sheet via DigiLocker. 

Here are ways in which you can check BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 LIVE Bihar Board Result 2023

DigiLocker


SMS


Indiaresult.com

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Watch: BJP MP Satish Gautam touches woman MLA on stage; video stirs controversy

Google mocks Apple iPhone 15 ahead of Google Pixel 8 October 4 launch, watch video

5 dream international vacations that are surprisingly affordable

Aditya-L1 spacecraft successfully escapes sphere of Earth's influence, says ISRO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE