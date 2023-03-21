Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Alternate websites to check BSEB Class 12 Result 2023

Due to heavy usage, the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB website has crashed. So, we will tell you alternate ways in which you can check the Bihar Board Inter result 2023.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 has been released today - March 21, 2023. The Bihar board inter result scorecard link 2023 will be issued on the official website-- biharboardonline.gov.in. Around 13.8 lakh Bihar Board students will be checking their results online.

Now, as per reports, due to heavy usage, the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB website has crashed. So, we will tell you alternate ways in which you can check the Bihar Board Inter result 2023.

BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 LIVE Bihar Board Result 2023: Alternative Result link

Students can send a message to Bihar Board or check their Mark sheet via DigiLocker.

Here are ways in which you can check BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 LIVE Bihar Board Result 2023

DigiLocker



SMS



Indiaresult.com