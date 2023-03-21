Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.gov.in, link soon

File Photo

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 has been released today - March 21, 2023. The Bihar board inter result scorecard link 2023 will be issued on the official website-- biharboardonline.gov.in, www.results.biharboardonline.com soon.

The board announced the results in a press conference. Soon, result links will be activated on the official websites.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result Direct Link

Students will also get their e-marks sheets today. For physical copies of mark sheets, they will have to wait a few days as the schools will distribute them.