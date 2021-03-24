Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: BSEB to announce class 10 and 12 results soon, check at biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the results of the Bihar Board intermediate result 2021 for class 10 and class 12. The result will be announced on the official website of BSEB biharboardonline.com.

However, the Bihar board has not yet made an official announcement on the inter-result. The evaluation period for Bihar Board intermediate exams was from March 5 to March 15. However, it was extended till March 17. The evaluation process of class 12 answer sheets ended on Friday (March 19).

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the BSEB class 12 and class 10 exam results. The BSEB intermediate result 2021 is expected to be declared within a week.

BSEB had released the answer key 2021 for the class 12 intermediate board examination on March 14.

The BSEB class 12 exams were held from February 1 to February 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. This year, around 13.5 candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate exams, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.

How to check BSEB class 10 and class 12 results:

-Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

-On the home page, select the option ‘Results’.

-Click on ‘Bihar board class 12 results’ or ‘BSEB class 10 results’.

-Choose your stream. A new page will open on your screen.

-Enter your credentials and log in.

-Your results will be displayed on the screen.

-Download the result and take a print for future reference.