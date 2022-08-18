Bihar board 12th dummy admit card 2023 released at inter23.biharboardonline.com: Check important details here

Bihar board Inter 2023 dummy admit card | Photo: PTI

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2023 for Class 12th students has been released at the official website-- inter23.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB dummy admit card has been released on the basis of details submitted by the students while filling out the Inter 2023 registration form.

The Bihar board dummy admit card has been released for candidates who completed their class 12 registration till August 14. To access the Bihar Board dummy admit card, candidates would need their name, father's name and date of birth. Candidates can submit objections, if any, on the dummy admit card by August 22.

BSEB shared on Twitter: "Necessary information regarding the students listed for Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 by downloading the dummy listing card from the committee's website and getting the students corrected by the date 22.08.2022."

Students can raise objection to details like-- name, Parents' name, title, caste, religion, photo, and others. To raise objections students will be required to write their objections on a paper, sign the paper, and submit it to the school heads. School heads will be making the necessary changes to the admit card online. BSEB will accept the objections till August 22.

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2022: How to check

Go to the official website inter23.biharboardonline.com

On the appeared homepage, click on the Dummy admit card link

A new login page would open

Key in your Name, Father's name, and date of birth and submit the credentials

Bihar board dummy admit card would appear on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

