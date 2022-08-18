Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Bihar board 12th dummy admit card 2023 released at inter23.biharboardonline.com: Check important details here

Bihar board class 12 dummy admit card 2023 has been released at the official website-- inter23.biharboardonline.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

Bihar board 12th dummy admit card 2023 released at inter23.biharboardonline.com: Check important details here
Bihar board Inter 2023 dummy admit card | Photo: PTI

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2023 for Class 12th students has been released at the official website-- inter23.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB dummy admit card has been released on the basis of details submitted by the students while filling out the Inter 2023 registration form. 

The Bihar board dummy admit card has been released for candidates who completed their class 12 registration till August 14.  To access the Bihar Board dummy admit card, candidates would need their name, father's name and date of birth. Candidates can submit objections, if any, on the dummy admit card by August 22. 

BSEB shared on Twitter: "Necessary information regarding the students listed for Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 by downloading the dummy listing card from the committee's website and getting the students corrected by the date 22.08.2022."

Students can raise objection to details like-- name, Parents' name, title, caste, religion, photo, and others. To raise objections students will be required to write their objections on a paper, sign the paper, and submit it to the school heads.  School heads will be making the necessary changes to the admit card online. BSEB will accept the objections till August 22.

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official website inter23.biharboardonline.com
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the Dummy admit card link
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your Name, Father's name, and date of birth and submit the credentials
  • Bihar board dummy admit card would appear on the screen
  • Take a printout for future reference. 

Read: BSEB Matric Exam 2023: Bihar Board class 10th registration begins today, details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.