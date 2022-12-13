Bihar Board Exams 2023: Timetable for BSEB Class 12 Board Exams released, Bihar Inter exams from February 1

File Photo

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the Bihar Board Exam 2023 Time Table for Class 12. According to the official timetable, the BSEB Inter 2023 Exams will begin on February 1, 2023. The practical exams, on the other hand, will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023.

BSEB will be releasing the admit cards for Bihar Board Inter Practical Exams on December 19, 2022, and for the theory exams, it will be released on January 16, 2023.

The theory exams will be held from February 1 to 11, 2023.

Here is the subject-wise Bihar Board Exam Time table for Inter Exams

February 1, 2023

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM: Mathematics

1:45 PM to 5 PM: Hindi

February 2, 2023

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM: Physics, NRB

1:45 PM to 5 PM: English

February 3, 2023

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM: Chemistry, Alt. English, Urdu, Maithili

1:45 PM to 5 PM: Geography, Foundation Course

February 4, 2023

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM: English

1:45 PM to 5 PM: History, Elective Subject Trade Paper

February 6, 2023

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM: Biology

1:45 PM to 5 PM: Political Science, Business Studies

February 7, 2023

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM: Hindi

1:45 PM to 5 PM: Economics

February 8, 2023

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM: Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla

1:45 PM to 5 PM: Psychology, Entrepreneurship

February 9, 2023

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM: Music, Agriculture

1:45 PM to 5 PM: Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper

February 10, 2023

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM: Sociology, Accountancy

1:45 PM to 5 PM: Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga, and Physical Education.

For Vocational - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Yoga, and Physical Education

February 11, 2023

9:30 AM to 12:45 PM: Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla

1:45 PM to 5 PM: Philosophy

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 12 Inter Exams Important Dates

Admit Card for Practical Exams- December 19, 2022, to January 9, 2023

Admit Card for Theory Exams - January 16, 2023, to January 31, 2023

BSEB Class 12 Practical Exams - January 10 to 20, 2023.

BSEB Class 12 Theory Exams - February 1 to 11, 2023.

BSEB Class 12 Results 2023 - March-April 2023

BSEB Compartment Exams - April-May 2023

BSEB Compartment Exam Result - May-June 2023

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Inter Annual Calendar 2023 – Official Document

The BSEB is likely to declare the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 in the months of March or April. After the results are declared, students who failed will appear for the compartment exams which will likely be held in the month of April and May 2023.