Bihar Board Exam results 2022 latest updates: 47 toppers in Class 10 exam - Check full rank list here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the BSEB Bihar Board class 10th Result 2022 on March 31. Students who wish to check the results can visit the official website of Bihar Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 79.88 percent students have cleared Bihar Matric examination. Out of these about eight students hold the rank 1 to 5. A girl, named Ramayani Roy has scored the first rank with 487 total marks.

Four girl students are among the top eight rank holders. Their names are – Ramayani Roy, Saniya Kumari, Pragya Kumari and Nirjala Kumari.

39 students made their mark by scoring rank 6 to 10 in BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result 2022. Many students hold the rank 6 in the results announced today, including Muskan Khatoon, Priya Raj, Anshu Kumari, Satyam Kumar, Priyanshu Kumar, Rinki Kumari, MD Masum Raja and Jaiki Kumar.

BSEB has already declared the results of the Bihar Class 12 board exams 2022 on its official website on March 16, 2022. The BSEB Bihar Class 12 results 2022 were announced by the State Education Minister via a press conference at 3:25 pm on March 16, 2022. After the announcement, the scores were made available for the students on the official website of the Bihar Board.

This year, the overall pass percentage of the BSEB Class 12 board exams 2022 is 80.15 per cent. The pass percentage has increased as compared to last year when it stood at just 78.04 per cent across all the courses.

Last year, the pass percentage of class 10 was 78.17% as compared to pass percentage in 2020 --80.59%.