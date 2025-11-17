FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2026: When, where, how to download BSEB class 10, 12 datesheet online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board conducts the examinations in two shifts usually from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2026: When, where, how to download BSEB class 10, 12 datesheet online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the datesheet for the Bihar Board Exam 2026 soon. Once released, students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetables from the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Based on previous years’ trends, BSEB typically releases the Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets between November and December. The Board usually announces an official press conference. Last year, the Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025, while the Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to February 25, 2025. Practical examinations took place earlier, from January 10 to January 20, 2025.

For 2026 as well, the Board is expected to share the written and practical exam schedules during a press conference. Stay tuned to this blog for the latest updates.

Bihar Board conducts the examinations in two shifts usually from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm. The Class 12 board exams for 2025 were held from February 1 to February 15, while the Class 10 examinations took place from February 17 to February 25, with the board releasing the date sheet in December.

Bihar Board Datesheet 2026: How to download class 10, 12 time table at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  • Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Class 10 Board exam date sheet 2026 or Class 12 board exam date sheet 2026.
  • The date sheet/time table will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference.
