Bihar Board Exam Date 2026: BSEB releases Class 10, 12 exam full schedule; check here

EDUCATION
Bihar Board Exam Date 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced class 10 and class 12 exam schedules. Class 12 exams will be held from February 2 to 13, 2026, and class 10 board exams from February 17 to 25. Results for both are expected by March or April, officials said. Students can now check their complete timetable and download a PDF from the official Bihar board website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Examinations in both classes will be organised in two shifts across different centres in the state. The first shift exams will be conducted from 09:30 am to 12:45 pm and the Second Shift exam from 2:00 pm to 05:15 pm.
BSEB chairman Anand Kishore also released dates for compartmental exams, Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance, and first- and second-year D.El.Ed exams. The D.El.Ed joint entrance exams will be conducted from January 19 to February 18, with results to be declared in March.
The board also announced that the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Exam will be conducted on April 29 and 30 and the results will be announced in May. Entrance exams for class 6 and 11 in Simultala Residential School will be conducted on June 8 and October 24 in 2026, and the results will be declared in June and November, respectively.