Bihar Board Exam Date 2026: BSEB releases Class 10, 12 exam full schedule; check here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen Afridi left fuming in PAK vs SL tri-nation series final

Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' gives netizens 'goosebumps', WATCH

Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without active SIM cards; here's why

EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on US tariffs against India: 'In an uncertain...'

Shatrughan Sinha shares emotional moment with the Deol family, calls Dharmendra eternal

'Batters are becoming NRIs': Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at India’s preparation under Gautam Gambhir after 0-2 South Africa disaster

East India Company, which enabled British to rule India for 200 years, is now owned by an Indian, he is...

Meet Anisha Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s sister, who is set to marry Rohan Acharya, related to Deol family

‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’

After parting ways with Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar surprises fans with new cricket assignment

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen Afridi left fuming in PAK vs SL tri-nation series final

Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen

Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' gives netizens 'goosebumps', WATCH

Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge', WATCH

Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without active SIM cards; here's why

Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without act

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Bihar Board Exam Date 2026: BSEB releases Class 10, 12 exam full schedule; check here

Examinations for both classes will be organised in two shifts across different centres in the state.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Bihar Board Exam Date 2026: BSEB releases Class 10, 12 exam full schedule; check here
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar Board Exam Date 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced class 10 and class 12 exam schedules. Class 12 exams will be held from February 2 to 13, 2026, and class 10 board exams from February 17 to 25. Results for both are expected by March or April, officials said. Students can now check their complete timetable and download a PDF from the official Bihar board website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Exams Timings

Examinations in both classes will be organised in two shifts across different centres in the state. The first shift exams will be conducted from 09:30 am to 12:45 pm and the Second Shift exam from 2:00 pm to 05:15 pm.

G67-VFY7bg-AAaapj

G67-VEUIac-AECVQn

Dates for other exams

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore also released dates for compartmental exams, Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance, and first- and second-year D.El.Ed exams. The D.El.Ed joint entrance exams will be conducted from January 19 to February 18, with results to be declared in March.

The board also announced that the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Exam will be conducted on April 29 and 30 and the results will be announced in May. Entrance exams for class 6 and 11 in Simultala Residential School will be conducted on June 8 and October 24 in 2026, and the results will be declared in June and November, respectively.

READ | Meet Jodie Haydon, who ties the knot with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, she works as...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen Afridi left fuming in PAK vs SL tri-nation series final
Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen
Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' gives netizens 'goosebumps', WATCH
Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge', WATCH
Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without active SIM cards; here's why
Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without act
EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on US tariffs against India: 'In an uncertain...'
EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on US tariffs against India: 'In an uncertain...'
Shatrughan Sinha shares emotional moment with the Deol family, calls Dharmendra eternal
Shatrughan Sinha shares emotional moment with the Deol family, calls Dharmendra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement