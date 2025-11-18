FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Education

EDUCATION

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB to announce Classes 10,12 exam date, schedule; check details, how to download

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026. BSEB will make an official announcement at the BSEB headquarters via a press conference in Patna.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 04:19 PM IST

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB to announce Classes 10,12 exam date, schedule; check details, how to download
Bihar Board 2026 Date Sheet: BSEB to announce Classes 10,12 exam date
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 very soon. According to some reports, the board will likely announce the class 10 and 12 exam dates and entire schedule in November-December, as it often does. The BSEB will release the board exam timetable and schedule on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Previously, the Bihar board had released the class 10, 12 exam schedule on December 7 and conducted the exams from February to March, which has been a tradition since long. BSEB will make an official announcement at the BSEB headquarters via a press conference in Patna. 

The BSEB in its official announcement regarding exam dates and schedule will mention the following details: 

-Exam name 

-Classes10th and 12th exam date and day 

-Exam shift and timing 

-Instructions for students 

 -Date sheet 2026 for visually impaired students 

-Practical exam schedule 

How to check and download date sheet  

Follow these steps to check and download Class 10, 12 exam schedule from the BSEB official website.  

-Visit BSEB official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.  

-Select the ‘Student Section’ and go to the ‘Examination Schedule’. 

-To check the schedule for a specific class, select the Bihar Board Intermediate Timetable 2026 (for class 12) and the Bihar Board Matric Timetable 2026 (for class 10). 

-After this, the website will show the Bihar Board Exam Timetable 2026 PDF for classes 10th or 12th. 

-Download and save the Bihar Board exam date sheet 2026.

