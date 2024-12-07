The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released the Matric and Intermediate final exam dates on December 7, 2024.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released the exam dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams on the official website. Candidates can download the timetables for BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The datasheets are also available on the official social media accounts of BSEB in Facebook and X (Twitter). BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore released the datesheet on December 7, 2024.

According to the schedule, the Class 10 (Matric) final exams will take place from February 17 to 25 in 2025, while the Class 12 final theory exams will take place from February 1 to 15. Practical exams for the Intermediate class will begin on January 10 and end on January 20.

The final exam datesheets were made available on December 4, 2023, last year. The board conducted the intermediate exams from February 1–12, 2024, and the matriculation exam from February 15–23.

There were two shifts for the inter-exams: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2 to 5:15 pm. On the other hand, matric exams were administered in single shifts.

On March 23, the results of the BSEB Inter-board exams were released, showing that 87.21% of students passed.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Steps to download timetable

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Open the timetable download link for Class 10 or Class 12

Download the PDF and check exam dates.