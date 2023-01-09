Bihar Board Exam 2024: BSEB Inter exam registrations with late fee extended till THIS date, details here

File photo

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) registration last date has been extended for Bihar School Inter Annual Exam 2024. The candidates can apply for the Inter Annual Exam 2024 by January 16, 2023, on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

“Online registration of 11th class students for Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 will now be done with late fee in the extended period till 16.01.2023. In this way, the heads of educational institutions will ensure to register the left out students of their institutions by 16.01.2023. “reads the announcement on Twitter.

Bihar Board, BSEB Inter Exam 2024: Steps to register

Visit the official website- biharboardonline.com

Click on the BSEB Inter Exam 2024 registration link.

Enter the required details, upload the documents and pay the application fee

Download and take a printout of the application form.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently released the full date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The Inter board exam is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2023. Whereas, the Class 12 Bihar Board practical exam will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. The class 10 board exam will begin on February 14, 2023.

