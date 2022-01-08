Bihar Board Exam 2022: BSEB releases admit card for class 10 exam at secondary.biharboardonline.com – Direct link

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for BSEB class 10th exam 2022 today (January 8, 2022). The admit cards are for practical exams, and not final exams. Students can download the admit cards through the official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB exams will be conducted in January and February 2022. As per the official notice, BSEB exams will be held from January 20 to 22 and February 17 to 24, 2022 for all students in their schools.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts under COVID-19 safety protocols, Shift 1 will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

BSEB Class 10 admit cards: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the matric admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your required credentials - school Id and password

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for future use

BSEB Class 10 admit cards Direct link: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in