Bihar Board Datesheet 2026 BIG UPDATE: BSEB class 10, 12 exam dates expected soon at biharboardonline.org

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2026 board exams soon. Based on previous years, the Bihar Board timetable is usually released in December. However, the board has not confirmed an exact date yet. Once released, students can download the Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026 from the official website: biharboardonline.org.

Expected Exam Timetable

Following the trend of past years, the 2026 board exams are likely to be held in February 2026.

BSEB Class 12 exams 2026: Expected to begin in early February 2026

BSEB Class 10 exams 2026: Expected to begin in mid-February 2026

In 2025, the Class 12 datesheet was issued on December 7, 2024, suggesting that the 2026 schedule may also be released in early December 2025.

Datesheet Release Trend (Last 5 Years)

December 2020

December 2021

December 2022

December 2023

December 7, 2024 (for 2025 exams)

This pattern indicates the 2026 timetable will likely be out by early December 2025.

The Bihar Board is expected to continue its two-shift exam pattern:

Morning shift

Afternoon shift

Most core subjects are held in the morning session, while vocational and elective subjects are usually in the afternoon. Students preparing for Bihar Board Exams 2026 should keep checking the official website for updates, especially from November onward.