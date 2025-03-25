BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 (Inter) Science Result 2025: Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced today announced the result from the Board’s office at 1:15 pm.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 12 or Intermediate results today, March 24, at 1:15 PM. Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced the result from the Board’s office. Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department S Siddharth and Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore was also present during the announcement.

A total of 12,92,313 students appeared for the exam at 1,677 centers across Bihar. Among them, 6,41,847 girls and 6,50,466 boys registered for the BSEB Intermediate exam 2025.

Where to check results for science stream?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for the Class 12 or Intermediate exams. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites, interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

The results are based on a grading system where students who secure 300 marks or more in total will be placed in the first division category. Those scoring between 225 and 300 marks will earn the second division, whereas students scoring between 150 and 225 marks will be classified in the third division.

What is the passing marks for Bihar Board Class 12 exams?

To pass the Bihar Board Class 12 exams, students must secure at least 33% in theory subjects and 40% in practical exams.

Bihar Board Class 12 exams: Where to download Scorecard, roll Numbers, names wise passing percentage and topper-list?

Students can access their results on interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.in using login credentials like roll number and date of birth.