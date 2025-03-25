Nearly 13 lakh students had taken the Class 12th Bihar Board exams. Of them, 6.4 lakh were girl students and 6.5 lakh boys. 86.5% of students have passed the Board exams.

The results for the Bihar Board Class 12th exams for all streams -- Arts, Sciences, and Commerce -- were declared on Tuesday (March 25). In the Arts stream, Ankita Kumari has emerged as the state-wide topper, according to the results released online by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Shakib Shah is the joint topper in the Arts stream, getting an equal amount of marks as Ankita.

Ankita is reportedly from Vaishali district of Bihar. She received the first rank in the Bihar Board Class 12th Arts stream, scoring a total of 473 out of 500 marks with a percentage of 94.6%.

86.5% pass percentage

Toppers in other streams

In the Science Stream, Priya Jaiswal topped with a total of 484 marks (96.8%) while Roshni Kumari topped the Commerce Stream, scoring 475 marks (95%). Interestingly, all three streams have been topped by at least one female student.

Reward

The Bihar Board exam toppers will receive the following reward from the state government in accordance with their rank.

First rank: Rs 2 lakh reward.

Second rank: Rs 1.5 lakh.

Third rank: Rs 1 lakh.

The BSEB had last year raised the prize money for the toppers of Class 12th exams.