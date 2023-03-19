Search icon
Bihar board Class 12 Result 2023: When to expect? Website, how to check here

Bihar board Class 12 Result 2023 is expected to be released soon at the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

Bihar board Class 12 Result 2023: When to expect? Website, how to check here
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Class 12 Board result 2023 or Intermediate final result 2023 anytime soon. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the BSEB Bihar board class 12 exam 2023 will be able to check the result from the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will have to use login credentials (roll number and roll code) to access the check BSEB Class 12 mark sheet. 

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023: How to check?

  • Visit the official BSEB website– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com
  • Click on the ‘BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023’ link
  • BSEB online 10th result 2023 download page will be displayed
  • Enter details including roll code, roll number, and registration number
  • Now, click on the “Search” button to submit the details
  • BSEB 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Bihar board Class 12 exam 2023 was conducted between February 1 to February 14 in two shifts, across 38 districts. The scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board, BSEB intermediate, class 12 exam will most likely be conducted in April 2023.

The bihar board 2023 Class 12 toppers list will be released as soon as the results are available. Candidates are advised to go through the official website.

