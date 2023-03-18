Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: BSEB Inter result likely today, know how to check result online

File photo

BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12th (Inter) board result is expected to be declared today. Once released, BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results 2023 will be available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As informed by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore in a press conference, the BSEB Bihar Board 2023 evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets started on February 12, and concluded on March 5. Whereas, the BSEB Bihar Board evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets started on March 1 and will be completed by March 12. Therefore, Bihar board Matric and Inter results are expected to be declared after March 12.

Bihar Board (BSEB) objective-type questions are included in these exams, answer keys have been made available. Today, March 10, is the last day to raise complaints to the preliminary answer key.

Bihar Board Class 10 exams were held from February 10 to February 22, and Class 12 exams for the BSEB were scheduled from February 1 to February 11, 2023.

A total of 96,63,774 Class 10 answer sheets are now being analysed, while a total of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets have been evaluated.

Bihar Board Class 12 and Class 10 answer sheets will be checked at a combined 123 and 172 evaluation centres.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: How to Check Score