Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 to be announced in 30 minutes, here's how to check

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021: The wait for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 results will be over in just 30 minutes as BSEB will announce the results on the official website at biharboardonline.com.

Over 13.5 lakh candidates who had registered for the exams and their parents will be eagerly waiting for the results which will be declared at 3 pm on Friday (March 26).

Anand Kishore, the board chairperson and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department will announce the results from the Auditorium of Bihar School Examination Committee at Sinha Library Road, Patna-17.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD has called for a Bihar Bandh on Friday, which will clash with the result date. Hence, unlike other years, students will not be able to check their results by visiting their schools.

As soon as the results are announced students can check their scores either at the official website of BSEB or via text message.

Also read BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 answer key 2021 released, check direct link

How to check BSEB Class 12th 2021 result online:

Step 1- Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com

Also read Five members of a family commit suicide in Bihar's Supaul

Step 2- On the home page, select the option ‘Results’.

Step 3- Click on ‘Bihar board class 12 results’.

Step 4- Choose your stream. A new page will open on your screen.

Step 5- Enter your credentials and log in.

Step 6- Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7- Download the result and take a print for future reference.

How to check BSEB class 12 result 2021 via SMS

Step 1- Message BIHAR12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Step 2- Save and download the result and take a print for future reference.

The BSEB class 12 exams were held from February 1 to February 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. This year, around 13.5 candidates had appeared for the BSEB intermediate exams, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.

Check this space for news and updates related to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 results.