Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2023: BSEB Matric result likely to be announced today at results.biharboardonline.com

Bihar board expected to release 10th class results today, 6.37 lakh candidates await.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2023: BSEB Matric result likely to be announced today at results.biharboardonline.com
Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2023: BSEB Matric result likely to be announced today at results.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar board is expected to release the results for Class 10th exams today. The board may announce the date and time of the result in the first half of the day, with some media reports suggesting that the result will be declared at around 2 pm today, March 29, 2023. At 1500 examination centers throughout the state, 6.37 lakh students registered to take the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams this year.

Candidates are urged to keep their login information, such as their roll number and admission card, close to hand so they can check the result as soon as possible on the Bihar board's official website. The BSEB will share this information on its official Facebook and Twitter pages. The Bihar board 10th result will be available on results.biharboardonline.com.

It is expected that the Bihar Education Minister will announce the Matric results in the presence of BSEB officials. After that, the board will hold a press conference to announce the names of the toppers and other details. Students can then visit the websites to view their scores. Students are also suggested to pre-register for the SMS alert service to get notified.

Read more: JEE Main Admit Card 2023 expected to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check JEE Main April session schedule

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 648 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.