Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2023: BSEB Matric result likely to be announced today at results.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar board is expected to release the results for Class 10th exams today. The board may announce the date and time of the result in the first half of the day, with some media reports suggesting that the result will be declared at around 2 pm today, March 29, 2023. At 1500 examination centers throughout the state, 6.37 lakh students registered to take the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams this year.

Candidates are urged to keep their login information, such as their roll number and admission card, close to hand so they can check the result as soon as possible on the Bihar board's official website. The BSEB will share this information on its official Facebook and Twitter pages. The Bihar board 10th result will be available on results.biharboardonline.com.

It is expected that the Bihar Education Minister will announce the Matric results in the presence of BSEB officials. After that, the board will hold a press conference to announce the names of the toppers and other details. Students can then visit the websites to view their scores. Students are also suggested to pre-register for the SMS alert service to get notified.

