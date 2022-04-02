Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 Scrutiny: BSEB begins rechecking process on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released its class 10 board results on March 31. While 79.88 per cent students cleared the examination, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started accepting the application for rechecking from today (April 2, 2022).

Students can apply for Bihar board BSEB Class 10th matric result 2022 scrutiny through the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply for scrutiny is April 8.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Scrutiny process will be done in an online mode.

A total of 4,24,597 students have passed with first division, whereas, 5,10,411 students have passed with second division, 3,47,637 with third division. Also, 4326 students received compartment.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 Scrutiny: How to apply

- Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

- Click on the 'Apply for Scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination' link available on the homepage,

- Register by using required details -- Roll Number and other details

- Login using Username and Password.

- Click on the 'Apply for Scrutiny' option

- Pay the applicable fees and submit.

The Scrutiny application fee can be paid online through debit/ credit card

Online Scrutiny application starting date: April 2, 2022

Online Scrutiny application Last date: April 8, 2022

Application fee per subject: Rs 70/-