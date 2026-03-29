Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: Pushpanjali Kumari, Sabreen Parveen top with 98.4%, check full BSEB Class 10 toppers' list

This year, 15,10,928 students appeared in the BSEB Class 10 exams, with 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys. Out of these, 12,35,743 students passed, including 4,43,723 with first division, 4,75,511 with second division, and 3,03,103 with third division.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally declared the Class 10 results for 2026, and Pushpanjali Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui and Parveen from Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Vaishali have jointly secured rank 1, securing 98.4%.



Pushpanjali Kumari, a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), Jamui, Bihar, has achieved the top rank in the Class 10 result with an impressive 492 marks (98.4%). She is the daughter of Maths teacher Lalmohan Sharma, and has consistently scored well and aspires to become a scientist.

Sabreen Parveen, a resident of Chehra Kalan block, was born to father Mohammad Shahzad Alam, who runs a used-tire shop in Rampurhat, Bengal. Her mother, Anguri Devi, supported her daughter's studies. Sabreen reportedly studied for 10-11 hours daily, which helped her secure 492 marks and clinch the first rank in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Nahid Sultana from Begusarai secured second position with 489 marks, while Anupa Kumar and Om Kumar shared the third spot with 488 marks.

Check the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 toppers' list





During the official result press conference, the BSEB announced that 126 students have secured a spot this year, and the overall pass percentage is 81.79%. This year, 15,10,928 students appeared in the BSEB Class 10 exams, with 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys. Out of these, 12,35,743 students passed, including 4,43,723 with first division, 4,75,511 with second division, and 3,03,103 with third division.



Students can now check their results and download the scorecard from the official websites results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In case of high traffic, students can get their marksheets from Digilocker.

How to check the BSEB Class 10 result 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and download their results: