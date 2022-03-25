Headlines

Education

Bihar Board class 10 Result 2022: BSEB to release matric 10th result SOON at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Candidates will be able to check their Bihar Board results online on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022 soon. As per media reports, Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 will be declared latest by March end. Once released, the students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in.

BSEB has already declared the results of the Bihar Class 12 board exams 2022 on its official website on March 16, 2022. The BSEB Bihar Class 12 results 2022 were announced by the State Education Minister via a press conference at 3:25 pm. After the announcement, the scores were made available for the students on the official website of the Bihar Board.

This year, the overall pass percentage of the BSEB Class 12 board exams 2022 is 80.15 per cent. The pass percentage has increased as compared to last year when it stood at just 78.04 per cent across all the courses.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: 

biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: 

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes 

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

