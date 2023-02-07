Search icon
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023: BSEB changes candidates' reporting time, details here

Bihar Class 10 Exam 2023 students' reporting has been changed by the BSEB.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 reporting time changed | Photo: PTI

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced, the reporting time of candidates appearing for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 has been changed. As per the new guidelines, candidates will now have to reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the exam.  Previously, candidates were needed to reach the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 10 minutes prior to the examination. 

The students will have to report at 9 am for the first shift exams which are scheduled to begin at 9:30 am, and for the afternoon shift papers which will begin at 1:45 pm, they have to reach the exam venue at 1:15 pm.

The candidates must note that no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the reporting time under any circumstances. Bihar board Class 10 final exams are scheduled to begin on February 14 and end on February 22. Class 12 final exams are underway.

Read: Ministry of Health extends NEET PG 2023 internship deadline: Know new dates, other details here

Bihar board Matric exam 2023: Date sheet

  • February 14: Shift 1: Maths (110), Shift 2: Maths (210)
  • February 15: Shift 1: Science (112), Shift 2: Science (212)
  • February 16: Shift 1: Social Science (111), Shift 2: Social Science (211)
  • February 17: Shift 1: English (113), Shift 2: English (213)
  • February 20: Shift 1: Mother Language, Shift 2: Mother language
  • February 21: Shift 1: Second Indian Language, Shift 2: Second Indian Language
  • February 22: Shift 1: Elective, Shift 2: Elective
