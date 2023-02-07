Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023: BSEB changes candidates' reporting time, details here

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 reporting time changed | Photo: PTI

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced, the reporting time of candidates appearing for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 has been changed. As per the new guidelines, candidates will now have to reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the exam. Previously, candidates were needed to reach the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2023 10 minutes prior to the examination.

The students will have to report at 9 am for the first shift exams which are scheduled to begin at 9:30 am, and for the afternoon shift papers which will begin at 1:45 pm, they have to reach the exam venue at 1:15 pm.

The candidates must note that no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the reporting time under any circumstances. Bihar board Class 10 final exams are scheduled to begin on February 14 and end on February 22. Class 12 final exams are underway.

Bihar board Matric exam 2023: Date sheet